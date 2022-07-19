Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan keep it casual as they get spotted at the Mumbai Airport; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular power couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate and private ceremony in Mumbai. Ever since then, Aish and Abhi have always been in the limelight. Even after 15 years of togetherness, fans continue to go gaga over them and are always interested to know more about them. The couple has been vocal about their relationship, marriage, and bond. They have a little daughter Aaradhya and live happily together.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been busy with their movie commitments. Abhishek is having a good time venturing into high-on-content OTT releases like Dasvi, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas, and more. Aishwarya however, has considered being a part of a magnum opus like Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 helmed by Mani Ratnam, which is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted in the wee hours of the day, at the Mumbai airport. Abhshek Bachchan looked absolutely dashing in his white hoodie and grey trousers. He also had on a black shoulder bag. Aishwarya kept it casual by wearing a beautiful oversized black dress. Aishwarya led the way as Abhishek followed suit. The husband-wife duo were welcomed by the shutterbugs, who immediately began clicking them once they saw the pair head to them.

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan being papped at the Mumbai airport:

Ponniyin Selvan, apart from Aishwarya Rai, also stars the superstar from the South, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi among others. The film is scheduled to release on 30th September 2022 and it will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to re-share his wife Aishwarya’s first look poster from Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 where she essays the role of Queen Nandini. He reacted to the poster with a heart, indicating that the Guru actor was in awe of the poster. The Bunty Aur Babli actor is currently occuppied shooting the Hindi remake of the award winning Tamil film, Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

