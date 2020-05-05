Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna leaning on late Rishi Kapoor in a rare photo will make you nostalgic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna worked together in Aa Ab Laut Chalen back in 1999. A rare photo of the trio has surfaced on social media that will make you miss Rishi Kapoor even more. Check it out.

Veteran star Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in a hospital in Mumbai and left everyone in a state of shock. It has been a few days since his demise and his family members, wife , son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are still trying to come to terms with the loss. Amid this, several tributes have been pouring in on social media from fans and throwback photos of the late actor are surfacing on the internet. One such photo is with Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna from the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

A throwback rare photo from the shoot days of Aa Ab Laut Chalen is doing rounds on social media in which Aishwarya, Akshaye and late can be seen chilling together post the shoot. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was the only film that Rishi Kapoor directed and it also starred Rajesh Khanna. In the throwback photo, we get to see Aishwarya and Akshaye leaning their heads on Rishi Kapoor’s shoulders while posing for a photo with their director and senior star.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heartbroken over Rishi Kapoor's demise; Says 'There will never be another'

The photo has gone viral on the internet since the demise of the Love Aaj Kal actor. Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone in a state of shock and even Aishwarya, who worked with him in Aa Ab Laut Chalen, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by sharing throwback photos from her New York trip with and Abhishek Bachchan back when the senior star was undergoing treatment. Aishwarya had expressed grief over the loss of Rishi Kapoor and remembered him with the throwback photos.

Check out Aishwarya and Akshaye’s throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor:

Aa Ab Laut Chalen was Rishi Kapoor’s directorial debut and the only film that he directed. It also was the last film that was made under the RK banner. The film managed to do decent business at the box office but the late senior star never went behind the camera again. Sadly, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. His last on screen presence was in The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Sobhita. He was also a part of ’s remake of The Intern.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×