Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya look identical as she shares pic on birthday feat hubby Abhishek Bachchan

On her birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a priceless picture with her daughter Aaradhya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan on her birthday. The gorgeous diva turned 48 on Monday, November 1. In the picture, Aishwarya was seen wearing an off-shoulder printed dress with a crown of flowers on her head. Just like her, daughter Aaradhya wore a tiara and looked identical to her mother. Abhishek, who was seen in a pink polo t-shirt, smiled for the camera. Sharing the beautiful moment, Aishwarya wrote, “I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND”. It is unclear if Abhishek and Aishwarya have taken a trip on the occasion of her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left an incredible mark on fans across the globe due to her remarkable screen presence. As the actress turned a year older, her fans, friends from the industry and loved ones shared good wishes. From Anushka Sharma to Madhuri Dixit, many stars took to their social media handles and penned beautiful wishes for the actress. A while back, even Abhishek shared a post and wrote, “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog had revealed that Abhishek returned to Mumbai last week to surprise the family on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. “The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breath, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this...So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food,” he had written.

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan on the big screen. Now, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. The film will feature her in a negative role and the shoot has been going on.