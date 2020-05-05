Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s BTS photo from Jodha Akbar will make you want to see them on screen again

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan’s BTS photo from the sets of Jodha Akbar cannot be missed; Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since all Bollywood celebs are indoors due to the lockdown, what is keeping cinephiles happy are old and throwback photos of actors from movie shootings or vacations and today, while browsing through the internet, we came across a behind the scenes photo of and from the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar. In the photo, both Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan are dressed in their jodha and akbar attire while engaged in some conversation.

Amid the novel Coronavirus crisis, since all of us are in quarantine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, made an adorable sketch featuring policemen, doctors, nurses, journalists and teachers and by way of her sketch, the young girl paid a tribute to the Coronavirus warriors. Also, through her artwork, Aaradhya also asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus and a proud mother, Aishwarya, shared the sketch on Instagram with the caption, “My darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love.” Besides Jodha Akbar, Hrithik and Aishwarya also shared screen space in Dhoom 2.

Now we all know that a few days back, succumbed to Leukemia post his demise, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the veteran actor to express her grief and remember the late actor through throwback pictures from the time they met him in New York. Alongside the photos, this Dhoom actress wrote, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever…”

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's BTS photo from the sets of Jodha Akbar:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan kick starts the day with a ‘shot of sun’ and fans can’t stop swooning over the War actor

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×