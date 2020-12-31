Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Aaradhya as she joins Amitabh Bachchan to end 2020 on musical note

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joining him at a recording studio. Big B gave fans a glimpse of his family's new collaboration ahead of the New Year.

2020 is almost over and we're on the last of the year. Hence, many Bollywood celebs are making the most of this time with their families. Speaking of this, , , Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan seemed to have planned to end the year on a good and musical note. Well, we know that as Big B took to his social media handles to share the news with fans along with fun family photos from inside a recording studio.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a photo with granddaughter Aaradhya as they stood in front of the recording mic to work on a year-end project. Big B and Aaradhya could not stop smiling as they collaborated on a project. On the other hand, he even shared a full glimpse of what was going on inside the recording studio with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and him. Aaradhya and Big B seemed to be engrossed in working on something for the New Year and we cannot wait to see what it was. On the other hand, proud parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya recorded Aaradhya and Big B's musical moments.

Sharing a tweet and an image of Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and himself at a recording studio, Big B wrote, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !Better off making music with the family .." Taking to his Instagram, sharing a cute photo with granddaughter Aaradhya, he wrote, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music."

T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Seeing the photos of Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan at the dubbing studio has left netizens wondering what they were working on. However, many were also delighted to see how the family was spending time together ahead of the New Year. Meanwhile, Big B has been working on KBC 12 while 2020 has been a good year for Junior B as he made his digital debut and his film, Ludo also received a lot of love. Aishwarya is gearing up to be seen in Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan.

