Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan undergone COVID 19 tests; Results are awaited

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tweeted stating that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor wrote in his tweet that, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." After some time, the Bollywood megastar's son, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Guru actor tweeted saying, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Now, as per the latest news updates, , and have also undergone tests for the Coronavirus.

