Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan undergone COVID 19 tests; Results are awaited

Now, as per the latest news updates, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have also undergone tests for the Coronavirus, and their results are awaited.
The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tweeted stating that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor wrote in his tweet that, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." After some time, the Bollywood megastar's son, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Guru actor tweeted saying, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Now, as per the latest news updates, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have also undergone tests for the Coronavirus.

The tweet by Amitabh Bachchan also states that his family and his staff members have been tested for the Coronavirus. The actor further urges people who came in close contact with him to get tested. So far, the latest media reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan have also taken the COVID-19 test and the results of the same are awaited.

Credits :Twitter

