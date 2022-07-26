Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan sport warm smiles as they pose for a SELFIE with dentists

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Hence, it’s no surprise that she is extremely popular on social media as well. The actress’ photos and videos go viral in no time whenever they surface on Instagram. She too keeps fans and followers in the loop as she shares glimpses from her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, some time back, a new photo of Aish with her daughter Aaradhya was shared on Instagram. Have you seen it yet?

A few hours back, the official handle of Pradhan Dental Centre took to its Instagram space and shared a new photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. In the photo, the mommy-and-daughter duo can be seen posing with a couple of dentists. Both Aish and Aaradhya smiled warmly at the camera as they clicked the happy selfie. While the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress looked flawless with her open hair and minimal makeup, Aaradhya looked adorable in her casual attire as well. As soon as the photo was shared on the ‘gram, it was flooded with likes and comments from netizens, and it went viral in no time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for a photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED why Abhishek Bachchan & she took 4 months to name Aaradhya