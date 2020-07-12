Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan suggested home quarantine by BMC after showing no symptoms

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus. Given that they show no symptoms, the Maharashtra health minister says it's up to Aishwarya and the Bachchan family to decide if they want to admit the actress and her daughter or chose to quarantine at home.

and were tested positive for COVID-19 hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed their health condition. The father-son duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Multiple reports have confirmed that the mother-daughter duo is asymptomatic. While the family hasn't issued a statement on the recent developments, News18 has reported that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suggested Aishwarya and Aaradhya quarantine at home, as per the norm. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope left the decision upon Aishwarya and the family.

BMC addressed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's coronavirus diagnosis and said, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya were not showing symptoms. Their family doctors will assess the situation and decide whether hospitalisation is necessary. Mostly, hospitalisation won't be required if they continue to be asymptomatic. Home isolation will be recommended." Via Hindustan Times, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told a news channel, “I think it’s a total family decision. If they prefer to be at home, they can be at home. The protocol says if the patient is asymptomatic, it’s the decision of the patient and their family members to decide on that."

Meanwhile, BMC has sealed all the four bungalows owned by the Bachchans in Mumbai. Government staff at the forefront were seen sanitising Jalsa a few hours ago. "All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts," Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×