  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya discharged after testing negative; Amitabh, Abhishek remain in hospital

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 04:53 pm
News,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,Aaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya discharged after testing negative; Amitabh, Abhishek remain in hospital
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce some good news on Monday. The actor revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. However, he and dad Amitabh Bachchan continue to remain in the hospital. 

Thanking his fans and well-wishers for their prayers, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff." 

Almost two weeks ago, Amitabh and Abhishek had announced on social media that they had tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo were soon admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day after their diagnosis, the entire Bachchan household underwent tests including their staff, security and drivers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were tested positive the next day and were under home quarantine for a few days, before being shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Navya and Agastya had tested negative. 

Amidst recent developments, the BMC on Sunday declared their Jalsa residence a no containment zone and took down the sign which was put up on the gate. BMC workers were snapped outside Jalsa on Sunday morning as they removed the 'containment zone' sign which was put up on Jalsa's main gate. Meanwhile, Big B has been busy blogging from the hospital as he continues to tweet and share his thoughts. 

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence no more a containment zone as BMC takes down sign; See Pics 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey- From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Thats good. Hope amitabh and abhishek recover soon too.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement