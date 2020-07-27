Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya discharged after testing negative; Amitabh, Abhishek remain in hospital

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce some good news on Monday. The actor revealed that and their daughter have tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. However, he and dad Amitabh Bachchan continue to remain in the hospital.

Thanking his fans and well-wishers for their prayers, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Almost two weeks ago, Amitabh and Abhishek had announced on social media that they had tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo were soon admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day after their diagnosis, the entire Bachchan household underwent tests including their staff, security and drivers.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were tested positive the next day and were under home quarantine for a few days, before being shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, , Shweta Nanda and her kids Navya and Agastya had tested negative.

Amidst recent developments, the BMC on Sunday declared their Jalsa residence a no containment zone and took down the sign which was put up on the gate. BMC workers were snapped outside Jalsa on Sunday morning as they removed the 'containment zone' sign which was put up on Jalsa's main gate. Meanwhile, Big B has been busy blogging from the hospital as he continues to tweet and share his thoughts.

