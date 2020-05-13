Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya flash beaming smiles while posing with Camila Cabello in a throwback PIC

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's unmissable throwback picture in which they are posing with International singer Camila Cabello. This picture was taken last year during an international event.

has carved a niche for herself as one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Moreover, she is considered a global icon too who has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for a very long time. The former Miss World has spread her magic in Hollywood too with movies like Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther. She began her career in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar and the rest is history.

The stunning diva is known for her utter beauty too and can floor anyone with her beautiful eyes and suave personality even now. We cannot help but mention her impeccable fashion sense and stylish outfits which manage to grab headlines most of the time. Aishwarya has stolen the limelight every time she has made a grand appearance at the red carpet of multiple award shows and film festivals. Most of the time, she is accompanied by her daughter .

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the little munchkin Aaradhya in which the mother-daughter duo is posing with popular singer Camila Cabello of Senorita fame. While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her daughter are all smiles and posing for the picture, Camila, on the other hand, is seen making a quirky face by sticking her tongue out. This picture happens to be from last year when Aishwarya had gone to attend the Paris Fashion Week. The Sarbjit actress is seen donning a black leather jacket and a pair of black sunglasses. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is twinning with her mom as she dons a black jacket too. Camila, meanwhile, is seen clad in a yellow top and blue jeans.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. They became the proud parents of in 2011. She often accompanies her parents at various events and occasions thereby grabbing the limelight. Moreover, the little girl is as talented as her parents and multiple instances prove the same. Last year, the star kid won everyone’s hearts with a powerful monologue on girl power in her school’s annual day. It was great to see how her parents including granddad Amitabh Bachchan cheered up for Aaradhya that particular day as she gave a stellar performance. A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shared a beautiful picture sketched by her daughter in which the latter pays tribute to the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to save others amidst the unprecedented situation caused in the country caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. She also drew herself and her mom and dad in the same picture which is all things cute.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan that was released in 2018. The musical comedy-drama also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. It is a remake of a Belgian movie titled Everybody’s Famous! The movie received average reviews from the audience and Rai along with others were applauded for their stellar performance in the same. After a long hiatus, the gorgeous beauty will be making a comeback with the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan which has been helmed by Mani Ratnam. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans and the noted filmmaker have previously collaborated for many other movies that have been declared hits. This is the reason why fans are now eagerly waiting for the historical drama’s release which is actually an adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into two parts. Aishwarya was supposed to do another movie with husband Abhishek Bachchan which was titled Gulab Jamun. However, the two of them opted out later on because of some unknown reasons. Do you want to see the husband-wife duo in another movie again? Do let us know in the comments section.

