Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya flash beaming smiles while posing with Camila Cabello in a throwback PIC
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has carved a niche for herself as one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Moreover, she is considered a global icon too who has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for a very long time. The former Miss World has spread her magic in Hollywood too with movies like Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther. She began her career in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar and the rest is history.
The stunning diva is known for her utter beauty too and can floor anyone with her beautiful eyes and suave personality even now. We cannot help but mention her impeccable fashion sense and stylish outfits which manage to grab headlines most of the time. Aishwarya has stolen the limelight every time she has made a grand appearance at the red carpet of multiple award shows and film festivals. Most of the time, she is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the little munchkin Aaradhya in which the mother-daughter duo is posing with popular singer Camila Cabello of Senorita fame. While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her daughter are all smiles and posing for the picture, Camila, on the other hand, is seen making a quirky face by sticking her tongue out. This picture happens to be from last year when Aishwarya had gone to attend the Paris Fashion Week. The Sarbjit actress is seen donning a black leather jacket and a pair of black sunglasses. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is twinning with her mom as she dons a black jacket too. Camila, meanwhile, is seen clad in a yellow top and blue jeans.
Check out the throwback picture below:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. They became the proud parents of Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. She often accompanies her parents at various events and occasions thereby grabbing the limelight. Moreover, the little girl is as talented as her parents and multiple instances prove the same. Last year, the star kid won everyone’s hearts with a powerful monologue on girl power in her school’s annual day. It was great to see how her parents including granddad Amitabh Bachchan cheered up for Aaradhya that particular day as she gave a stellar performance. A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shared a beautiful picture sketched by her daughter in which the latter pays tribute to the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to save others amidst the unprecedented situation caused in the country caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. She also drew herself and her mom and dad in the same picture which is all things cute.
Check out the picture below:
On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan that was released in 2018. The musical comedy-drama also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. It is a remake of a Belgian movie titled Everybody’s Famous! The movie received average reviews from the audience and Rai along with others were applauded for their stellar performance in the same. After a long hiatus, the gorgeous beauty will be making a comeback with the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan which has been helmed by Mani Ratnam. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans and the noted filmmaker have previously collaborated for many other movies that have been declared hits. This is the reason why fans are now eagerly waiting for the historical drama’s release which is actually an adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into two parts. Aishwarya was supposed to do another movie with husband Abhishek Bachchan which was titled Gulab Jamun. However, the two of them opted out later on because of some unknown reasons. Do you want to see the husband-wife duo in another movie again? Do let us know in the comments section.
(ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks unrecognizable in these unmissable childhood PHOTOS; Take a look)
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Aishwarya did Taal Se Taal Mila Subhash Ghai...her parents knew that and probably forced her to go through it. Yes the Rai family is very very DIGNIFIED.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Nangi Nachaniya. Nach Nachaniya Nach.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Beautiful aishwarya. Truly a role model to all women. Shows you how someone can have a successful home and work life with a beautiful family and haters abound that speak volumes about her popularity and teaches how someone can continue to hold their head high
Anonymous 1 day ago
Can you please tell us how can a b**aro aurat be a role model for all women?
Anonymous 1 day ago
You're saying that all women should follow the footsteps of Aishwarya and drop out of school to do mujra?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Plastic Aishwarya. How can an uneducated sl*t mujra dancing s***zy cheap woman be a model for all women? Maybe she is a model for women like you who come from cheap illiterate low class backgrounds like you. Don't shove her sl***y lifestyle down the throat of other respectable women. Haters of Salman, Rani, Shweta, Kareena speak volume about their personality and how can they hold their head high.
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is not the first Bollywood actress at an international event. Do Aishwarya fans do some research or just blindly believe any lie she spits? The first Bollywood actress to go to Cannes was Shabana Azmi and Samita Patil who went there in 1976 for Nishant. Mira Nair was the first Indian woman to win a Cannes Film Festival Camera d'Or prize in 1988. The first Indian beauty queen to go to Cannes was Diana Hayden (Miss World 1997) who was Loreal's first Indian ambassador and the first Indian woman to walk Cannes Red Carpet.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love how her parents supported her to have multiple love affairs and relationships before marriage and even after marriage. Such liberal open-minded people. Her parents must have been wild in their youth too.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why don't you do society a favor and stop glorifying this mujra dancer.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why don't you do everyone a favor and stop calling this wh**e dignified?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Must burn to hear the truth about your mujra queen. Is that my fault that she was raised to be a sl*t?
Anonymous 1 day ago
If you're bored, do the society a favor and please build a time machine to go back to the 15th century. But then again, people back then might still be smarter than you are :D
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aaradhya was born with blue eyes lol mommy Aish said that
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shweta is that you commenting on you & your daughter??? Poor you. Pv pl post
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aishwarya is that you commenting on you and your daughter??? Poor you. Pv pl post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aaradhya's classroom: Airport Aaradhya's playground: Cannes Red Carpet, Fashion Show Ramps, Award Ceremonies Aaradhya's classmates: Mommy Aish's makeup artists, hair artists, photographers Aaradhya's friends: Mommy Aish and Grandma Vrinda Aaradhya's favorite part of school: Going to school once a year at their annual dance performance and stand in the center because she's a nepo product
Anonymous 1 day ago
People writing essays and defending salman Khan who is a killer . He has drunk driven & killed somebody on the road & living his life & pretending to be human ??? Well that’s the joke of the century. But it’s karma what goes around comes back to you. Pv pls post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You're saying like he intentionally went out to kill people with a gun. Hahaha. Road accidents happen everyday, sometimes a pedestrian dies sometimes the driver. How does a road accident make someone a killer? But how would you know the difference... you're Aishwarya's fan and you're Hindi medium educated college dropout like Aish so things like this are hard for you to understand.
Anonymous 1 day ago
He does not have to pretend to be a human. He is already a human. Joke of the century is slut Aishwarya calling herself DIGNIFIED.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Since when are road accidents being called killings? Is road a place to sleep, especially at night? Don't sleep on roadside at night because a car might pass in the dark and then you'll cry killer killer
Anonymous 1 day ago
What can you do about a world where a whore Aish is called dignified
Anonymous 1 day ago
Btw shweta has been separated from her husband long time ago. Does shweta herself or her parents have the guts to mention or tell the world ??? First do that & then comment on Ash. Because at the end of her the day it’s lost face as daughter could not maintain her marriage & having an extra marital affair. Like they say like father like daughter haha.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Let's see how long Aishwarya's marriage lasts. She has successfully managed to be a victim in public's eyes. When Aishwarya will end her marriage and separate, everyone will praise her as an example of an independent woman who had the courage to leave her husband. But Shweta's separation is a shame for her parents. Not a fan of Shweta and don't care for her but Aishwarya fans are hypocrites.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Like father like daughter? Does this mean Aishwarya's father was also wild in his youth?
Anonymous 1 day ago
No one in Bachchan family can match the number of affairs Aishwarya has had.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aishwarya had a relationship with Amitabh and Abhishek under the same roof why don't you talk about that. How dignified is that
Anonymous 1 day ago
Is it a sin to get a separation? Marriages don't always work. Does Aishwarya or her parents have the guts to mention or tell the world that she had an affair with Amitabh and then married Abhishek??? First do that & then comment on Shweta.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why has Aishwarya always spent more time with Amitabh than with Abhishek? Whom did she marry? Senior or Junior?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Your Aishwarya is the only woman in Bollywood who had an affair with both father and son and then married the son. Did her mother do the same? Did anyone ever check if Aishwarya's mom danced around her grandpa like Aishwarya danced around Amitabh. Like they say like mother like daughter haha. Kajra Re Kajra Re...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Which extra-marital affair of Shweta are you talking about? With Hrithik? Shweta and Hrithik? Lol Hrithik has never hung out with Shweta. Hrithik had an affair with psycho Kangana who stalked him. Hrithik is not a cheating man and is still with his wife even after the divorce.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aishwarya has had a plethora of affairs and she is having an extra-marital affair with a doctor from South Bombay since 2018. What a DIGNIFIED woman. Wild in her youth and wild in her old age.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Is India still in the previous century that a daughter not maintaining her marriage is a shameful thing? Shweta has been married for 21 years. What about Aishwarya? Is she still married? To which Bachchan?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shweta is that you writing your poor frustration ???
Anonymous 1 day ago
Hi Aishwarya is that you writing in poor frustration and jealousy because your daughter is mentally retarded and physically challenged while Shweta's daughter graduated from the US and her son is pursuing higher education too.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Pls dig out the true facts before you post your comments here. Aishwarya was a runway supermodel.. I mean supermodel even before she became a miss India. This info is for the one commenting without lack of facts & knowledge. Haha ash fans hv a laugh sometimes with this sheer ignorance.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why don't you dig out some facts before spreading ignorance. Indian supermodels in 90s were Madhu Sapre, Mehr Jessia, Manpreet Brar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Esther Dasani, Lisa Ray, Anna Bredmeyer, Lubna Adams, Anupama Verma. Aishwarya was not a supermodel because she was short and she didn't do runway walks. Aishwarya used to do modeling for soaps, fair and lovely, toothpaste, sarees, and Lakme.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aish troll you're so ignorant. Aishwarya and a supermodel lol. Aishwarya was short and never a runway model. She used to do TV ads for soaps, sarees, toothpaste, Fair and Lovely. Then she did print ads for Lakme and a few other brands. Indian supermodels in 90s were Madhu Sapre, Mehr Jessia, Feroze Gujral, Manpreet Brar, Anna Bradmeyer, Esther Daswani. So dig out some information before commenting and showing your sheer ignorance.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Salman's stardom is coming on screen and turning a movie like Dabaang 3 into a profit of 95 crores. Alia Bhatt's stardom is carrying an entire movie Raazi on her shoulders and making it a super-hit. Rani's stardom is delivering a solo hit Hickhi based on her acting talent. Global Icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stardom is selling Loreal lipstick and getting 50 comments on Pinkvilla. Aishwarya's stardom is also making audience run away from the theater like she did in Jazbaa, Sarabjit, Fanney Khan. That's stardom Aishwarya haters that's stardom.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ash you are lucky to be in the place You are...stardom, husband & a wonderful daughter. Just ignore those stupid haters . As I have mentioned before that what you have is all your efforts. Not a Ash fan but the popularity she enjoys at this age also is something spectacular. All self made & cherish it always as she truly is one of a kind.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why doesn't she stay with her husband. Instead she roams everywhere with only her mom and daughter.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Which Bachchan is her husband? Senior or Junior?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes truly all her effort...it's not an easy task to fool a man to get him to do things for you. The way she trapped the right man at the right time (and got rid of the previous one by crying victim) is all her effort. Her mother taught her right.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Don’t worry abt Ash missing Cannes this year becoz she has been going there for 18 years.....the first Bollywood actress on an international event. As I said movies or no movies she absolutely rocks at 47 years. A very proud ash fan pls post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aishwarya's stardom is making people (a handful of people who enter the theater by mistake) run away from theater because of her screeching, screaming, and flaring nostrils which she calls as the finest acting in Bollywood.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Wowwthis picture was,last yearwhen she walked forl’oreal w Eva Longoria, camilacabelo & Helen mirren.....at Paris.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Loreal employees selling their makeup.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why is mommy Vrinda Rai not in the picture? Mommy Rai must be lurking somewhere in the background because mommy Rai doesn't ever leave beti Ash alone. That's because Aishwarya's mother is a loving supportive mother and Aishwarya is lucky to have her. But let's start abusing Shweta as soon as we see her with her parents because why is Shweta hanging out with her parents she is married and married women aren't allowed to live with or hangout with their parents unless it is Aishwarya Rai because Aishwarya has always been glued to her parents and we should praise her because she is allowed to always be with her parents even after marriage. In fact she has spent more time with her parents than her in-laws and we should praise her because she is a great daughter but no one else is allowed to hangout with their parents. Do you understand this Shweta?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Oh my my Ash haters & burners are on a full roll today . Look at the no of posts on a throwback pictures.imagine if pinkvilla had to really posts Ash’s old pictures during her modelling & hay days the pinkvilla website will literally crashhhh. Pls post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why doesn't Aishwarya ever show her face without the 20 lbs of makeup?
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is an extremely jealous woman. Navya graduated from college such a great achievement in family but this woman didn't even congratulate her. The least she could do was to take Aaradhya's picture with Navya and post a congratulation message. I pity Abhishek Shweta Jaya and Amitabh who have to deal with this self-absorbed narcissist who is only concerned about her, her daughter, and her mother.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Trolls suck .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Is mommy Aish burning because no one called Aaradhya cute lol
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aish trolls suck
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aww Mother India forgot to pick up her child in her arms and do kissy kissy faces drama for the camera.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Feel pity for Abhishek. Why is this girl always hanging out with her mother and grandmother Vrinda? Why isn't she ever with her dad and his family?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Imagine the pain this flop aunty is going through because Cannes has been cancelled. That's the only thing keeping her relevant now....going to Cannes every year to sell Loreal lipstick, eyeliner, foundation. With no new movies, no cameo roles, and no one interested in her below average looking daughter, all she does nowadays is tell her PR to recycle old articles and photos to get attention. That's Aishwarya's stardom for you.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aishwarya is wearing sunglasses indoors and at night. Those green contact lenses must be troubling her a lot.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Can't wait for Aaradhya to grow older and kids in her class start teasing her by mentioning all her mom's ex-lovers (Subhash Ghai, Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan).
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shame on you
Anonymous 1 day ago
Can't wait to see her magical transformation just like her moms.
Anonymous 1 day ago
The ugliest child in the country. Do her fans still think Aishwarya is naturally beautiful? If Aishwarya is naturally beautiful (ridiculous exaggeration of most beautiful woman in the world) then why is her daughter so ugly?
Anonymous 1 day ago
is it just me or has Ash got alot of stuff done? chin and cheek work?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Because of old age..this old hag needs lots of maintenance now.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why is this girl so black and ugly?
Anonymous 1 day ago
To the ones dragging Salman n his fans, could u stop being pathetic?! Not everyone who dislikes her must be Salman's fan..I don't like her n I'm no Salman fan..so don't drag the man n his fans just to get more comments on her posts n then call her queen or whatever for having some 50 comments or supposedly making her haters sleepless..all stars have haters n fans so nothing special about her or Salman.. N I just want to point out that being single n having no kids doesn't mean one is miserable n being married with kids doesn't mean one is happy, for real guys we r in the 21st century n u still have that mentality?! I thought u people were all about progress n being modern?! Yeah clearly!!!! Plenty of women out there r unmarried with no kids (like me) does that mean we r miserable n should be criticised or jealous of others who r married?! Now I know why there r people who r beyond miserable because they get married just for the hack of it n still won't leave their marriage because of the stigma people attach to divorce.. seriously people, GROW UP n get red of that disgusting MENTALITY. PV post my comment.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I agree with you. I'm not an Aishwarya fan and I am not a Salman fan either. Neither am I Rani or Kareena's fan. I don't really like many actors or actresses of that generation. Aishwarya fans assume that anyone who doesn't like their Queen must be a Salman, Rani, or Kareena fan. There are many people who don't like this fake self-absorbed narcissist woman. You can't force everyone to like your Queen.
Anonymous 1 day ago
As usual there will be more comments on this post that’s Aishwarya’s stardom for you guys....pooor haters.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Poor Aish trolls. They think their Plastic Queen is something special. Lol no one is giving her 5 minutes cameo roles anymore. Selling Loreal makeup is all she has left now.
Anonymous 1 day ago
When is Aishwarya's next 3 minutes cameo coming out? That's Aishwarya's stardom for you.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aaradhya may not have Aishwarya‘s colour but mark my words she will be a stunner when she grows up ..she has beautiful features... if just being fair is pretty then even Deepika, Kajol , Rani & priyanka are not pretty.. this comment is for the haters who always comment on Aaradhya s complexion. A proud ash fan .pv pls post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Of course she will be a stunner once she will start getting plastic surgeries, skin whitening, green contact lenses, and cover herself with warpaint like her mom to hide her real face.
Anonymous 1 day ago
That means she'll be another fake beauty like her mom.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aaradhya is one lucky child to witness all this at a very young age... btw she is also a topper in her class @ dais. Salman fans can only comment & criticise coz he will be single & fatherless the whole life . Poor thing.
Anonymous 2 days ago
To top the class, you have to go to school. Does Aaradhya go to school? We're talking about the real school..not the airport or red carpet.
Anonymous 2 days ago
From now on, I'm making my kids skip school and taking them to work with me so they can keep me company. I get bored at work so I will drag my kids to my workplace and also take their nanny to my workplace too. If Aaradhya can top the school without even setting a foot in school, then why can't my children do the same?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Better than poor Abhishek who is fatherless despite being a father because his fake wife keeps the child away from him and only lets grandma Vrinda raise Aaradhya. What a terrible life.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aaradhya goes to school? Where? On the airport?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman isn't single and just because he decided not to have kids doesn't mean he is missing out on anything. There are many people who choose not to have children. Better to be single than stuck in a miserable marriage with a narcissist woman like Aishwarya who keeps your child away from you. Poor Abhishek will not experience any fatherhood joy because Mother India doesn't allow him to come near his daughter.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Topper in skipping school lol
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aaradhya and a topper? Lol. My cousin goes to Dhirubhai Ambani School and everyone there knows that Aaradhya doesn't come to school often. She is mentally challenged and doesn't attend the same classroom as normal kids.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow the others cannot even reach there in their 20 or 30 & Wow ash is walking international runway @ 47 ... that’s stardom & popularity with movies or no movies.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She's a makeup seller for Loreal. What does that have anything to do with stardom?
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's not an international runway. Aishwarya is not a supermodel. She is too short and unfit to be a model. That's why she lost to Sushmita Sen in Miss India. Loreal is the makeup sponsor of Paris Fashion Week and each sponsor can send their representatives to advertise. Aishwarya is selling makeup on this event. What an achievement.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Fake!!!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
At least she hasn't forgot her mother's red lipstick in the drawing....
Anonymous 2 days ago
I hope saman fans will not start insulting her
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman fans have better things to do than think about this weirdo child. Right now they're busy discussing Salman and Jacqueline (I know this because many of my friends are his fans and they are loving Salman's new song with Jacqueline). Why would they care about this useless child?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aish looks like MJ in this photo lol
Anonymous 2 days ago
Please don't insult MJ.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Don't insult Michael Jackson. At least he was honest about his plastic surgeries. Aishwarya calls herself natural but look at her old photos and you can see how plastic she is now.