Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya win the internet as they dress their traditional best in a throwback PHOTO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya are seen dressed in their traditional best in a throwback picture that we have come across on social media. Check out the picture.

is one gorgeous beauty who continues to rule the hearts of the audience even now. She has a massive fan following all over the country owing to her utter beauty, brilliant acting prowess in movies, and of course, suave personality. The stunning diva has completed almost two decades in the film industry but continues to be an all-time favourite of the masses. Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan and they are now the doting parents to Aaradhya.

The little munchkin accompanies her mom most of the time during various events and occasions thereby grabbing the limelight. While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo in which they look simply stunning while being dressed in traditional outfits. Aishwarya looks ethereal as she is clad in an all-white kurta. Aaradhya is also twinning with her mom in a similar kurta teamed up with an orange dupatta. The mother-daughter duo flashes their widest smiles while posing for the camera.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles.

