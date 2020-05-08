Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek & Aaradhya pose with fans during their Goa vacay; See throwback photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are all smiles as they pose with fans during their Goa vacay

Prior to the Coronavirus lockdown, it wasn’t everyday that we used to pap out and about the city, but whenever she was papped, netizens used to cherish the rare photos of Aishwarya. Be it her airport photos or red carpet appearances, there ain’t nobody as regal as Aishwarya and since nowadays, everyone is indoors and in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, what is keeping fans busy are old and throwback videos and photos of celebs. Today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video photo of Aishwary, Abhishek Bachchan and wherein we can see the Bachchans happily posing for a photo at the airport with some fans. Well, these are photos when Aishwarya and Abhishek had jetted off to Goa for a family vacation, and we wonder when will be the next time when we all could jet off to an island for a vacation because given the pandemic, everything is uncertain.

During the recent I for India concert, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan participated in the virtual concert and talked about safety of all the frontline workers who have been putting their lives at risk tohelp others. Also, this Josh actress talked to one of her family friends who also happens to be a well-known physician himself. Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, made an inspiring sketch which featured policemen, doctors, nurses, janitors, journalists and teachers and through the artwork, Aaradhya also asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Next, as per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, upcoming Tamil historical drama by Mani Ratnam, and the film is being planned to be made in two parts.

Check out throwback vacay photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya:

Credits :Instagram

