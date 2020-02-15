Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya pose for happy family PHOTOS on Valentine's Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pose for some happy family pictures with daughter Aaradhya on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Check out the pictures.

and Abhishek Bachchan are currently one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 2007 and have been inseparable since then. They are now the doting parents of the little munchkin . Just like other B – town couples, Abhishek and Aishwarya also celebrated Valentine’s Day and enjoyed to the fullest the pictures of which have now become viral on social media.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress has recently shared a few pictures from their Valentine’s Day celebrations on her Instagram handle which are undoubtedly adorable. In one of the pictures, the husband wife duo can be seen posing with their daughter Aaradhya while in another one, Aishwarya can be seen holding her lovingly from behind. The actress has also shared one more picture which displays a rose along with a plate decorated with a heart shaped dessert holding a card that reads, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram posts below:

(ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans assume her to be pregnant since Abhishek Bachchan's recent tweet)

On the professional front, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have some interesting projects coming up this year. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been making a lot of headlines off late owing to her upcoming Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan in which she will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam again. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is quite busy off late and is gearing up for his upcoming projects that include Bob Biswas, Ludo, The Big Bull and Paa 2.

Credits :Instagram

Read More