Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya attend sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s concert-PIC

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are undeniably one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Neither of them are very active on social media, but fans go gaga over them each time they post pictures together on special occasions or are seen together by the paparazzi. Last night, they attended a musical concert in Mumbai, and stepped out with their daughter Aaradhya to watch sarod maestro Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan perform live with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and grandsons Zohaan and Abeer. Post the concert, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also posed with Amjad Ali Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya pose with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan

In a picture that has surfaced on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen posing backstage with Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, his wife Subhalakshmi, and their grandson. Aishwarya looked extremely gorgeous in a royal blue coloured anarkali suit with pink and white embroidery. She was all smiles as she posed next to Amjad Ali Khan. Aaradhya was seen in the centre, looking beautiful in a white anarkali suit paired with sheer net dupatta. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also wore a blue outfit. He looked dapper in a blue ethnic kurta with white embroidery, paired with white pajamas. Check out the picture below!

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Maldives trip

Meanwhile, last month, Aishwarya and Abhishek jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Abhishek shared a few glimpses from the trip, and the last picture in the post was a beautiful picture of Aishwarya that he clicked. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Some more beautiful views…. Especially the last one." Aishwarya also shared a picture of Abhishek from their Maldives trip and wished him. “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby,” she wrote.

Advertisement





ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in Manish Malhotra Anarkalis are a dazzling desi duo