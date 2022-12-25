Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya jet off for New Year vacation; See PICS from airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya are off for a family getaway. The trio love to go on vacations every now and then. As the holiday season is here, with New Year’s just around the corner, the Bachchans are yet again on their way to spending some quality family time together. Last night, they were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Check out their pictures below. Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek’s airport looks

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya opted for cozy attires for their airport looks. Junior Bachchan was seen donning a grey tracksuit with yellow accents. He also carried a black backpack. On the other hand, Aishwarya donned an all-black airport look. She wore a comfortable black jacket with matching black trousers. Her hair was left open with a middle parting and she carried a designer handbag with her. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was seen donning a light pink sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers. She also carried a backpack with her. All three of them obliged the media with photos, who clicked them from a distance. Aish and Abhi also wished the paparazzi a Merry Christmas. Check out their pictures below:

Recently, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were photographed as they enjoyed watching a match at the Pro-Kabaddi League in Pune. They were seen cheering for Abhishek’s team. Celebrating their win, Aishwarya shared a couple of photos on Instagram and wrote, “(slew of emojis) Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS (slew of emojis) What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always (emojis) Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on! (emojis).” Aishwarya and Abhishek’s upcoming movies Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I, where she essayed the role of Nandini. She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, where he shared screen space with Yami Gautam. He will next feature in Ghoomer, where he will be seen with Saiyami Kher.

