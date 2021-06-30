Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan’s mantra for a happy marriage is a must know for every couple
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been among the most loved couples in the industry. The power couple is married for over 14 years and they never miss out a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Be it onscreen or off screen, Abhishek and Aishwarya are always a treat to watch in one frame be it on or off the screen. Interestingly, the Guru couple is often quizzed about their secret for their happy married life.
And now we have got our hands on a throwback interview with Vogue wherein the blue eyed beauty has shared her ultimate marital advice. Aishwarya stated, “Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever”. Adding on to this, Abhishek stated, “Everything you think marriage is going to be, it's all that and more. Don't believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it's come to stick. But it's great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don't do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you're not completely convinced.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen alongside Chitrangada Singh in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas. The movie happens to be a spin off to the 2012 release Kahaani which featured Vidya Balan in the lead.
Also Read: 7 Things that the netizens need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Anonymous 1 day ago
Abhishek may be happy.Are u really happy Aishwarya? There is no chemistry between u both. Looks like typical Indian family where couples drag on years of marriage due to social stigma. Do u both really love each other. Actually dikta nehi in any of the pics....
Anonymous 1 day ago
People are so jealous of successful people.you can expect only negative reactions from them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Awww nazar na lage.
Anonymous 1 day ago
That's Aaradhya's nanny standing behind Ash. But Mother India lies that she has never kept a nanny for Aaradhya.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Skank
Anonymous 1 day ago
Fake
Anonymous 1 day ago
Plastic
Anonymous 1 day ago
trASH is so obsessed with haters she talks about them in every interview.
Anonymous 1 day ago
500 percent sure? Lol....that's what happens when you drop out of highschools to do modeling for cheap brands.
Anonymous 1 day ago
"Everything you think marriage is going to be, it's all that and more. Don't believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it's come to stick. But it's great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don't do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you're not completely convinced.” Lol Aishwarya we know you dropped out of highschool to do modeling. Don't embarrass yourself by opening your illiterate mouth.
Anonymous 1 day ago
"Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever”. She joins random sentences to create a word salad. Fake trash!
Anonymous 1 day ago
What is her mantra of her successful marriage with Amitabh Bachchan?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Fakewarya why don't you tell everyone that you separated from Abhishek in 2016 and you've been living with your mother since then.
Anonymous 1 day ago
The mantra only she and her mom knew was how to get into the Bachchan family. Now that the cat got the cream, what’s there to work on?
Anonymous 1 day ago
I want to talk with the happy loving couple if only once through a phone but don't have their mobile number. Katherine
Anonymous 1 day ago
I saw Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the most loving couple and most happy couple , every body should follow them if you want to be a successful happy married life. Katherine
Anonymous 1 day ago
Don’t believe mantras from movie stars …. Their mantra is how well to fake it
Anonymous 1 day ago
There is no mantra for happy married life …. It’s just very individual to every couple …. What ever works for a couple to keep it together as a family unit .
Anonymous 1 day ago
most fake couple
Anonymous 1 day ago
Rk puppy and Alia?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Are u talking about DP and her drug dealer husband?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Mantra for them is living separate lives and fake it to the world.