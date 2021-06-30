Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan’s mantra for a happy marriage is a must know for every couple

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tied the knot in April 2007 and are proud parents of a daughter named Aaradhya.

and Abhishek Bachchan have been among the most loved couples in the industry. The power couple is married for over 14 years and they never miss out a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Be it onscreen or off screen, Abhishek and Aishwarya are always a treat to watch in one frame be it on or off the screen. Interestingly, the Guru couple is often quizzed about their secret for their happy married life.

And now we have got our hands on a throwback interview with Vogue wherein the blue eyed beauty has shared her ultimate marital advice. Aishwarya stated, “Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever”. Adding on to this, Abhishek stated, “Everything you think marriage is going to be, it's all that and more. Don't believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it's come to stick. But it's great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don't do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you're not completely convinced.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen alongside Chitrangada Singh in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas. The movie happens to be a spin off to the 2012 release Kahaani which featured Vidya Balan in the lead.

