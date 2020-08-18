Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya grooving during dance show proves she's a star in making

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is seen flaunting her impressive dance moves and you can’t take your eyes off her.

Abhishek Bachchan and ’s daughter Aaradhya has undoubtedly been one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood. The little princess has been the talk of the town since she was born and has been an eye candy for the paparazzi. Although with COVID 19 outbreak, each one of has been forced to stay indoors, it was always a treat to watch pics of Aaradhya and her family during the pandemic as she always manages to brighten up the day with her cherubic smile and innocent looks.

Recently, we saw her studying online with her teacher as she attended a Zoom class. And now, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Bachchan princess which has been doing the rounds on social media and has been winning hearts. In the video, Aaradhya was seen flaunting her dancing skills. She was seen performing at a dance show with other kids. Wearing a pink dress with a denim jacket and sneakers, she looked adorable and her dance moves were proof that she is indeed a star in the making. It was difficult to take eyes off her.

Take a look at ’s throwback dance video:

Meanwhile, Aaradhya recently grabbed the headlines after she was tested positive for COVID 19 along with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. The Bachchans were even hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital for the treatment. However, they managed to beat the deadly virus and have now recovered from COVID 19. In fact, Abhishek, who was the last one to get discharged even thanked the fans and the doctors for helping them beat the highly transmissible disease.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

