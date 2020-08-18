  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya grooving during dance show proves she's a star in making

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is seen flaunting her impressive dance moves and you can’t take your eyes off her.
14280 reads Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya grooving during dance show proves she's a star in makingAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya grooving during dance show proves she's a star in making

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has undoubtedly been one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood. The little princess has been the talk of the town since she was born and has been an eye candy for the paparazzi. Although with COVID 19 outbreak, each one of has been forced to stay indoors, it was always a treat to watch pics of Aaradhya and her family during the pandemic as she always manages to brighten up the day with her cherubic smile and innocent looks.

Recently, we saw her studying online with her teacher as she attended a Zoom class. And now, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Bachchan princess which has been doing the rounds on social media and has been winning hearts. In the video, Aaradhya was seen flaunting her dancing skills. She was seen performing at a dance show with other kids. Wearing a pink dress with a denim jacket and sneakers, she looked adorable and her dance moves were proof that she is indeed a star in the making. It was difficult to take eyes off her.

Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan’s throwback dance video:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#aradhyabachchan performance today for summerfunk show

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Meanwhile, Aaradhya recently grabbed the headlines after she was tested positive for COVID 19 along with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. The Bachchans were even hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital for the treatment. However, they managed to beat the deadly virus and have now recovered from COVID 19. In fact, Abhishek, who was the last one to get discharged even thanked the fans and the doctors for helping them beat the highly transmissible disease.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya says ‘Dhanyawaad Miss’ as she attends virtual school in viral video

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement