Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek's throwback PIC with Harshdeep Kaur & her husband is worth your attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all smiles as they pose with Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh in a throwback picture. Take a look at the same.

When we talk about the most popular couples of the Bollywood film industry, the very first names that come to our mind are and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Both of them tied the knot in 2007 and have been setting major relationship goals for others since then. They became the doting parents of the little munchkin in 2011. Overall, we can call them the epitome of a perfect family and multiple instances prove the same.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are almost inseparable when it comes to making public appearances at various events and occasions. The two of them never fail to impress us with their adorable social media PDAs too. Their reel-life chemistry is as amazing as in real life which is evident from movies like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan, Guru, and others. Well, we are eagerly waiting to see the two of them in another new project very soon!

In between all of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the power couple which is worth everyone’s attention. Abhi and Aish, as they are fondly called by their fans, can be seen posing for a selfie with noted singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh. All of them look content as they flash their sweet smiles in the picture. Aishwarya looks entrancing in a red salwar suit teamed up with a pair of golden earrings and a bindi. Abhishek, on the other hand, looks dapper while suited up in black. Harshdeep is seen wearing an embellished golden outfit and a turban in which she looks amazing. Her husband Mankeet is clad in a skin-colored kurta and a red turban.

For the unversed, Harshdeep who is usually accredited with singing Punjabi songs has crooned some wonderful Hindi tracks too that include Kateya Karoon (Rockstar), Dilbaro (Raazi), and Zaalima (Raazi). She tied the knot with her long-time friend Mankeet back in 2015. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao that was released in 2018. She portrayed the role of a singer named Baby Singh in the same. The actress will be next seen in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan helmed by Mani Ratnam. She had earlier collaborated with the latter for many other hit movies. This historical drama happens to be a remake of the novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Manmarziyaan helmed by Anurag Kashyap that was released back in 2018. He will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu. Its music has been composed by Pritam. The first poster of Ludo has already been revealed much to the excitement of movie lovers.

Abhishek will then be seen in The Big Bull which also features Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. It happens to be a biopic based on the life of Indian stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. The movie has been co-produced by and Anand Pandit and is directed by Kookie Gulati. The actor is a part of Bob Biswas which is a spin-off of the 2012 Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani that was a huge hit back then. The crime thriller stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead. It also features Tina Desai, Dev Gill, Deepraj Rana and others in significant roles. The movie has been produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Talking about Abhishek and Aishwarya, the two of them were supposed to collaborate for a new project titled Gulab Jamun. However, they opted out of the movie later on despite liking the script.

