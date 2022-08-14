Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Ameesha Patel break into a laugh as latter shares UNSEEN PIC from the memory vault

Ameesha Patel treated fans to an unseen throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ameesha is quite active on social media, and likes to treat her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Lately, she has been sharing throwback photos on her Instagram space and fans have been absolutely loving it. Keeping up with the trajectory, earlier yesterday, the Gadar actress took to her social media space and treated netizens to another old picture, and this time, it featured none other than Aishwarya Rai. Have you seen it yet?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ameesha Patel’s throwback photo

Yesterday, Ameesha took to the ‘gram and shared the photo in question. In the picture, one can see Aishwarya and Ameesha seated beside each other at an event. While Aishwarya looked striking in a beautiful printed outfit. Her hair was left open and she had bronzed makeup look with brown lipstick. On the other hand, Ameesha was seen wearing a beautiful yellow salwar suit. She too kept her hair open while she rocked a crimped look. Both the actresses can be seen breaking into a laugh in the photo.

Sharing the snapshot, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests..So here goes …The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter (kisses and red hearts emoji)”

Take a look:

Last weekend, Ameesha shared a throwback photo with her first big screen co-star Hrithik Roshan. In the picture, the actors could be seen seated inside Ameesha’s house in South Mumbai. This was just days before their debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai went on floors. The caption read, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik...@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture (heart and evil eye emoji)”

