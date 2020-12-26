Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are all heart as they send out a warm Christmas greeting; PHOTO

Bollywood's Christmas celebrations ended with a sweet greeting from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little one, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya posed with her daughter in front of a Christmas tree as they sent love to all.

Actress always makes it a point to connect with her fans on every special occasion of her life. Be it birthdays or festivals, the star ensures she sends a warm wish to all along with a snippet of her celebrations with family. Speaking of this, on Christmas, Aishwarya joined her daughter Aaradhya in sending out a sweet greeting to all her fans. The actress shared an endearing photo with Aaradhya from the family's celebration of Christmas and left fans gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya dropped a cute photo with her daughter Aaradhya. In the faint background, we could see a decked up Christmas tree at the Bachchan residence and in front of it, we could see Aishwarya and Aaradhya striking a pose. Aaradhya is seen clad in a red sweater with a sequin heart made in the front. On the other hand, Aishwarya is seen slaying in an all black outfit. As they posed together for a selfie, they wished all on Christmas.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "MERRY CHRISTMAS AND ALL OUR LOVE ALWAYS." As soon as Aishwarya shared the photo, fans started wishing the mommy-daughter duo on the occasion.

Take a look at Aishwarya's wish for Christmas:

Meanwhile, recently, also shared glimpses from Bachchan's celebrations of Christmas at home. The photo featured Amitabh Bachchan, , Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. The photos went viral on social media and left fans gushing over the celebrations at Bachchan's house.

Also Read|Christmas 2020: Navya Nanda drops family pics ft Aishwarya, Abhishek, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from celebration

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×