Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan click a perfect Christmas selfie as they twin in red; See post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares beautiful selfie with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from their Christmas celebration and it is winning hearts. Take a look.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who believes in enjoying every moment of life to the fullest. The blue-eyed beauty finds her happiness in the simplest things around and never fails to share it with her daughter who happens to be the centre of her world. In fact, Aishwarya, who is quite active on social media, even treats her fans with a glimpse of her happy moments and her pictures are always a delight to watch.

Recently, the Bachchan Bahu took the internet by a storm as shared a picture of her Christmas celebration with Aaradhya. In this adorable picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in red as they posed together for a Christmas selfie. While the former beauty queen was wearing a red dress, Aaradhya looked cute in her red top which had a Christmas tree and Santa Claus embroidered on it. They were seen posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree along with the picture of Aishwarya’s late father Krishnaraj Rai.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s Christmas selfie:

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Bachchan, who didn’t have any release this year, grabbed the headlines after she was roped in for Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan. It is reported that the movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and will feature Aishwarya in a double role. The diva is over the moon to collaborate with Mani for the movie as the renowned director had launched Aish into showbiz with his movie Iruvar. “I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever,” the Jazbaa actress was quoted saying.

