  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, confirms state health minister

Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 03:08 pm
News,Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, confirms state health minister
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive. The development was confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. However, Jaya Bachchan's test results turned out to be negative.  

He tweeted, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery." 

Currently, Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan are admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after the duo revealed on Saturday night that they had tested positive for the novel virus. It is, however, unclear if the mother and daughter will be admitted to a hospital or will be quarantined at home. 

The security outside their Jalsa residence as well as Nanavati Hospital has been beefed up. The BMC sealed the Bachchan's residence on Sunday morning and began the sanitation process as cops and civic body staff were snapped carrying out their duties.    

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement