Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, confirms state health minister

Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, , 46, and 8-year-old daughter have also tested positive. The development was confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. However, 's test results turned out to be negative.

He tweeted, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

Currently, Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan are admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after the duo revealed on Saturday night that they had tested positive for the novel virus. It is, however, unclear if the mother and daughter will be admitted to a hospital or will be quarantined at home.

The security outside their Jalsa residence as well as Nanavati Hospital has been beefed up. The BMC sealed the Bachchan's residence on Sunday morning and began the sanitation process as cops and civic body staff were snapped carrying out their duties.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

