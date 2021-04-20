Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Anniversary Special: 5 times the power couple praised each other

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their anniversary today, here’s a glimpse of the moments they were all praises for each other.

Among all the celeb couples in Bollywood, and Abhishek Bachchan are among the power couples of the industry. The couple enjoys a significant fan following across the world and never misses a chance to leave the fans in awe with their sizzling chemistry. Be it their on-screen or off-screen chemistry, everything about Abhishek and Aishwarya are a thing in the fans and the Bachchan couple never fail to dish out major couple goals and have stood the test of time.

In fact, at a time when social media PDA is a major trend, this power couple finds joy in small things and makes sure to have each other’s back in every situation. To note, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who admitted falling in love on the sets of their 2007 release Umrao Jaan, have been married for 14 years now and are going strong with their relationship. They also happen to be proud parents of a nine-year-old daughter Aaradhya and this adorable family is all about unconditional love. Today, as Abhishek and Aishwarya complete 14 years of their blissful marriage, here’s a look at the times when the power couple was all praises for each other.

Abhishek Bachchan is in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Big Bull star has always been in awe of his ladylove’s persona. But apart from that, he can’t stop gushing about Aishwarya’s dedication towards her work and family. During an interview with PTI, Abhishek stated, “Her [Aishwarya] professionalism and dedication is unquestionable. As a mother [to Aaradhya] she is superb... she is a super mom. As a co-star, I have always loved working with her. It is a pleasure.”

Aishwarya feels Abhishek is special because he is himself

The blue eyed beauty can’t stop gushing about her man and feels that he is quite relatable and engaging as a person. Speaking about the same, Aishwarya told Filmfare, “When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and let you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with. He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helped Abhishek Bachchan putting his life back into focus

The COVID 19 lockdown was quite hard on everyone and our celebs weren’t different. Recalling those difficult moments, Abhishek told Bollywood Bubble that it was Aishwarya who brought his life back into focus. Speaking about the same, junior Bachchan said she reminded him about how he got the time to spend with his family for an entire year. He said, “I was speaking to my wife about this, and as all wives do, they put your lives into focus and put you back on track. She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true."

Abhishek Bachchan on accompanying wife Aishwarya to Cannes

The actor is often seen making an appearance with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes red carpet and while he happens to be a proud husband, Abhishek stated that he is often asked about walking the red carpet with his wife Aishwarya. Talking to Friday magazine, the Guru star stated, “I am often asked how it feels to walk the red carpet with your wife at Cannes. I find this attitude chauvinistic. It means that you are the husband so how can you walk with her? Nobody asks Aishwarya why she walks the red carpet with me at the premieres of my films. When she attends all my events, why can’t I accompany her? If my wife supports me, then it’s my duty to support her.”

Aishwarya calls Abhishek her source of inspiration

Aishwarya has always been a constant supporter of Abhishek and she has proved it time and again. However, the actress feels that it the Dhoom star, who is her source of inspiration. Speaking about it, the Bachchan Bahu had stated, “Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don’t know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real ‘Padma Shri’ and I’m his ‘Padma Shrimati.’”

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan reveals how 'sensible' wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'put his life into focus & back on track'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×