Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's Hindi speech goes viral, Dasvi actor reacts

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya is often seen in the spotlight. She is making the headlines as the 10-year-old is winning hearts on social media for her Hindi speaking skills. A video of Aaradhya, reciting a Hindi speech has made rounds on the Internet and it’s her fluent Hindi speaking skills that grabbed all the attention.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a school uniform and speaking in Hindi. She said, “If somebody wishes to learn a language, he/she must do it via poetry.” The video went viral as she impressed the netizens. Abhishek Bachchan showed gratitude towards his daughter’s video and tweeted a folded hand emoticon. Netizens also commented on the video. A user wrote, “The legacy continues.” Another user commented, “BACHCHAN DNA….Rockssss. Sharp & Clear pronunciation.”

Take a look:

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie ‘Dasvi’ wherein he is playing the character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is in jail and decided to give 10th board exams from inside the prison. The teaser is already out and has won several hearts. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Talking about the film, Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. The film has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

