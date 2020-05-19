  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and brother Aditya Rai are at their goofy best in THIS rare throwback photo

In the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai can be seen goofing around and striking different poses. Check out their adorable photo below.
32652 reads Mumbai
News,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,aditya raiAishwarya Rai Bachchan and brother Aditya Rai are at their goofy best in THIS rare throwback photo
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares adorable and super cute pictures of her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. But seldom, does the actress share photos from her childhood. Today, let's go back in time and look at Aishwarya's childhood photos that we came across. Back in 2018, on Aishwarya's birthday, her brother Aditya had wished the actress on social media and along with his heartfelt wishes, Aditya had posted an adorable childhood photo with his sister. 

The sibling duo are definitely one of the cutest siblings. In the photo, Aishwarya and Aditya  can be seen goofing around and striking different poses. Aishwarya as a baby with her older brother can be sitting on the steps and smiling at each other. The picture is one for the books. Check it out below:

Aishwarya shares a strong bond with her brother Aditya. The siblings had also come together last year to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Not just, Aditya and Aishwarya, but their kids too tied rakhi to each other and it was a heartwarming sight. The actress had even shared a few pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. While Aditya keeps a low profile and rarely attends public events with the family, the siblings make sure to reconnect on important occasions. 

Check it out: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love Always and God BlessHappy Raksha Bandhan

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family Time

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Rai's childhood pictures. Aren't they the cutest? Let us know in the comments  below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Who is this behind Aishwarya . Posting these nasty comments. She was ,is and will be beautiful. Stop being jealous of her.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Such a pretty kid! No one in the comment section can relate hahaha

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Another word for trollers is losers...

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

ash eyes in baby pic brown young ash green

Anonymous 1 hour ago

baby. ash brown eyes.young.ash green how

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Aditya Rai's nose is so bad

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Is that a wig?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Baby plastic

Anonymous 2 hours ago

As they say once a Queen always a Queen.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

That’s so cuteeeee.. she looks like a rasagolla.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Do only girls wear a bindi?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She looks cute with brown skin and brown eyes. Why did she decide to bleach herself and wear green blue contact lenses?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ordinary looking kids. Her brother isn't as lucky as her.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Wearing lipstick at that age? She did go on the right path of selling makeup

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Young mujra queen

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Lipstick at the age of 2? Makeup Queen was always insecure

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement