Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and brother Aditya Rai are at their goofy best in THIS rare throwback photo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares adorable and super cute pictures of her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. But seldom, does the actress share photos from her childhood. Today, let's go back in time and look at Aishwarya's childhood photos that we came across. Back in 2018, on Aishwarya's birthday, her brother Aditya had wished the actress on social media and along with his heartfelt wishes, Aditya had posted an adorable childhood photo with his sister.
The sibling duo are definitely one of the cutest siblings. In the photo, Aishwarya and Aditya can be seen goofing around and striking different poses. Aishwarya as a baby with her older brother can be sitting on the steps and smiling at each other. The picture is one for the books. Check it out below:
Aishwarya shares a strong bond with her brother Aditya. The siblings had also come together last year to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Not just, Aditya and Aishwarya, but their kids too tied rakhi to each other and it was a heartwarming sight. The actress had even shared a few pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. While Aditya keeps a low profile and rarely attends public events with the family, the siblings make sure to reconnect on important occasions.
Check it out:
What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Rai's childhood pictures. Aren't they the cutest? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Who is this behind Aishwarya . Posting these nasty comments. She was ,is and will be beautiful. Stop being jealous of her.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Such a pretty kid! No one in the comment section can relate hahaha
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Another word for trollers is losers...
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
ash eyes in baby pic brown young ash green
Anonymous 1 hour ago
baby. ash brown eyes.young.ash green how
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Aditya Rai's nose is so bad
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Is that a wig?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Baby plastic
Anonymous 2 hours ago
As they say once a Queen always a Queen.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
That’s so cuteeeee.. she looks like a rasagolla.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Do only girls wear a bindi?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She looks cute with brown skin and brown eyes. Why did she decide to bleach herself and wear green blue contact lenses?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ordinary looking kids. Her brother isn't as lucky as her.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Wearing lipstick at that age? She did go on the right path of selling makeup
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Young mujra queen
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Lipstick at the age of 2? Makeup Queen was always insecure