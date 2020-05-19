Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and brother Aditya Rai are at their goofy best in THIS rare throwback photo

In the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai can be seen goofing around and striking different poses. Check out their adorable photo below.

often shares adorable and super cute pictures of her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter . But seldom, does the actress share photos from her childhood. Today, let's go back in time and look at Aishwarya's childhood photos that we came across. Back in 2018, on Aishwarya's birthday, her brother Aditya had wished the actress on social media and along with his heartfelt wishes, Aditya had posted an adorable childhood photo with his sister.

The sibling duo are definitely one of the cutest siblings. In the photo, Aishwarya and Aditya can be seen goofing around and striking different poses. Aishwarya as a baby with her older brother can be sitting on the steps and smiling at each other. The picture is one for the books. Check it out below:

Aishwarya shares a strong bond with her brother Aditya. The siblings had also come together last year to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Not just, Aditya and Aishwarya, but their kids too tied rakhi to each other and it was a heartwarming sight. The actress had even shared a few pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. While Aditya keeps a low profile and rarely attends public events with the family, the siblings make sure to reconnect on important occasions.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Rai's childhood pictures. Aren't they the cutest? Let us know in the comments below.

