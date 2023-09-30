Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya make a stylish duo as they get spotted at airport; watch VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the celebrated Bollywood actress, has been extremely choosy about the projects she picks, from the past few years. The former Miss World has been dedicating most of her time to her family, and her only daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The doting mother is only committing projects that allow her to be around her daughter, whenever it's needed.

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hubby Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have always garnered the attention of media and film fanatics with their public appearances, and the Ponniyin Selvan star's occasional social media posts. The famous mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on September 29, Friday night, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for a quick getaway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya make a stylish duo at the airport

The Devdas actress and her little daughter looked stylish together, as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as always in an all-black look she opted for the night. She opted for a black oversized knee-length sweater dress, which she paired with a part of matching leggings. Aishwarya Rai completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, a matching black tote bag, a classic red lips make-up look, and a free hairdo.

Aaradhya, on the other hand, was seen in a blue sweatshirt, which she paired with black joggers. The star kid completed her look with her signature fringed free hairdo, a glittery blue hairbow, a pair of black sneakers, and a black backpack. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen greeting the paps as they arrived at the airport.

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's latest airport pictures and video, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's UNMISSABLE reaction to little fan screaming 'Aishwalya Lai'