Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED for probe in Panama Papers leak case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her way to the headlines this morning after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. According to media reports, Aishwarya was asked to appear at the agency office for questioning and to record her statement in the matter. While the media reports suggested that the Bachchan Bahu and sought another date for questioning, as per a recent update, Aishwarya has now appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office to record her statement.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya was asked to appear before the agency for probe in the Panama Papers case twice earlier. And while she had sought time in the matter, she had appeared before the central agency’s Delhi office today for questioning. For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan along with current or former world leaders, public officials, politicians, celebrities and corporate people were among the 500 Indians who were named in Panama Papers accounting to almost 11.5 million leaked documents including financial details of almost 214,488 offshore entities. To note, the case had come into light in 2016 when the documents were leaked by a whistleblower named John Doe. He leaked the documents to a German journalist Bastian Obermayer.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. The summons to Aishwarya and Abhishek were issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Besides, the media reports also suggested that a money laundering case was registered by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against the actress.

