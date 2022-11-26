Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with gifts; Aaradhya rocks Harry Potter hoodie at Riaan’s birthday bash- VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza hosted a grand birthday party for their son Riaan today, and it was attended by many celebrities and their kids. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Also present were Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Now, pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media, show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriving for Riaan’s birthday bash along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The videos and the pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making their way to the venue with gifts for Riaan. Aishwarya can be seen holding the gifts wrapped beautifully. The actress opted for a black coloured zipper along with matching pants. Meanwhile, Aaradhya rocked a purple Harry Potter hoodie, along with blue denims. Aaradhya was seen wearing a white headband, and she looked adorable. Check out the video below!

Other star kids at Genelia and Riteish’s son Riaan’s birthday party

Apart from Aaradhya, Tamiur, Jeh, Inaaya, many other star kids also attended Riaan’s birthday bash. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived with their daughter Mehr and son Guriq, while Mira Rajput was spotted with her kids Misha and Zain. Tahira Kashyap posed with her kids Virajveer and Varushka, while Ekta Kapoor was also seen arriving at the bash.

Birthday boy Riaan and his younger brother Rahyl were also seen posing for pictures along with their parents Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. They were all smiles, and posed with folded hands for the pictures. Genelia looked cute in a mauve jumpsuit and white t-shirt, while Riteish was seen in an all-green outfit.