Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes 2022; Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction. The blue-eyed beauty had made her debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and managed to leave a mark with her stunning looks and acting prowess. In fact, in her career of over two decades, Aishwarya has won millions of hearts with her talent; she has several blockbusters to her name. Apart from this, Aishwarya had also carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon and her red carpet looks often make headlines.

Interestingly, Aishwarya is again in the news today as there are reports that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress will be seen attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. For the uninitiated, the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. According to the latest buzz by the popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya, Aishwarya will be gracing the red carpet at the prestigious event. Diet Sabya shared the news on Instagram stories. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. To note, Aishwarya had made her debut at the prestigious event in 2002 and ever since then she has been known for her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Bachchan Bahu is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, etc. The actress had shared her first look from the movie earlier this year which got the fans excited. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30, 2022.