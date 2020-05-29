Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blushes as Abhishek Bachchan indulges in PDA; Check Throwback Picture

Abhishek Bachchan makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blush as he indulges in PDA in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

enjoys a huge fan following not only in the country but in the entire world. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. There is no denying this fact that the Jazbaa actress is aging like fine wine. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year.

Aishwarya has entertained the audience with her amazing performances in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Josh, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Jazbaa, Mohabbatein, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fanney Khan and more. The actress tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan back in 2007 and both of them are now the doting parents of who was born in 2011. The three of them often make public appearances together and steal the limelight for all the obvious reasons. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Aishwarya with Abhishek.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with a dog on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar is perfect throwback Thursday treat

In this picture shared by a fan, we can see Abhishek giving a kiss on wifey Aish's head who is blushing as her hubby showers love on her. The two give major couple goals in this throwback picture leaving fans excited. The Fanney Khan actress looks gorgeous donning a red and black top with her hair left open, on the other hand, Abhishek looks handsome in a white shirt. The two look adorable together as they indulge in PDA and this throwback pic definitely screams love.

Check out Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's picture here:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Aishwarya is staying at home and fans have been waiting to see a glimpse of her while being at home. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Brindya Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to pose with style and her throwback PHOTO with a fan is proof

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×