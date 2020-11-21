Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls her late dad Krishnaraj Rai a guardian angel as she remembers him on his birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan have remembered late Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. Read on to know more.

’s father Krishnaraj Rai left for his heavenly abode on March 18, 2017. The actress, who was known to be very close to her dad, often remembers him and pens heartfelt notes on social media. For the unversed, he was suffering from lymphoma which affects the immune system of human beings. The actress and her husband Abhishek Bachchan recently remembered her late father to mark his birth anniversary. The latter already shared a post for him a few hours ago.

Now, Aishwarya has also penned a special note for her father and shared the same on her Instagram handle. The actress writes, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” She has also shared a throwback photo of Krishnaraj Rai along with the post. Her words remind us of the time when she shared a similar picture a few months back while remembering and calling him her ‘guardian angel.’

Meanwhile, check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post below:

The actress, though not much active on social media, makes sure to share posts at times on important occasions. For instance, she penned a sweet note for daughter on the latter’s birthday a few days back and so did Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan that has been directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She has earlier already collaborated with him for many projects and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the present one in the theatres.

