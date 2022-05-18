Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: Diva brings colour and grace to the red carpet in her second look

One of the most prestigious events Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17. This year, the film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. To note, India has been named as the official 'Country of Honour’ at the Marche` Du Film. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur is leading a delegation from India which includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, and Shekhar Kapur, among others.

On the second day of the prestigious film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After donning a pink pantsuit, the gorgeous diva served up another glam look.