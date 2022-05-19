Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: Diva is a femme extraordinaire in pink gown as she walks the red carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves fans smitten as she walks the red carpet in extravagant gown.
On the Day 3 of the prestigious film festival, Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet and we must say, she is back to turning heads. The gorgeous diva left the fashion police smitten as she graced the event in a shimmery gown. Aishwarya looked breathtaking in Gaurav Gupta's design and did her signature pose at Cannes. She paired her extravagant gown with matching accessorises and styled her hair in loose waves which she kept on one side. The beauty queen paused and waved to the cheering fans and the shutterbugs.
Take a look:
Actress’ Cannes 2022 looks
Talking about her previous looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for her first appearance and donned a black ball gown for her second look. Aishwarya also reunited with her old friend and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. To note, both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.
Aishwarya’s interview on red carpet
Yesterday, Aishwarya interacted with Anupama Chopra on the red carpet and opened up about her 20 years of journey in this prestigious film festival and more. Talking about how the position of women is changing in the industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “We still have to shed light on the fact that you still need to give that push and continue to encourage women in the industry, in the films considering that films can’t do without women. Women have always been such an integral part of films. In front of the camera, behind the camera, and on the sides as part of the crew.”
Aishwarya Rai’s upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much-talked-about movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30, 2022.
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: Diva brings colour and grace to the red carpet in her second look