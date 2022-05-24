Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her mother’s 71st birthday with Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her mother Brindya Rai’s 71st birthday tonight with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. A few moments back, the actress took to her social media space and shared three pictures of her mother, and penned a loving note on the special occasion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her mother’s birthday with Abhishek and Aaradhya

Some time back, Aishwarya took to her Instagram space and shared a photograph of her mother Brindya Rai on the latter’s birthday. Along with the picture, Aishwarya wrote a sweet note in the caption, wishing her mother on behalf of her and her daughter Aaradhya. The caption read, “(slew of emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA (emojis) LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYONd (heart emojis) GOD BLESS ALWAYS ALLLLLWAAAAAYS (star emojis, nazar emojis, rainbow emojis)”.

A few moments later, Aishwarya shared two more posts with her mother. In one picture, the actress, Aaradhya, and her mother can be seen posing for a photograph together. While Aaradhya sat on her grandmother’s lap, Aishwarya stood right behind them. One can also see bouquets of flowers on the dining table in front of them. In yet another picture, Aish is seen clicking a selfie with Abhishek, Aaradhya, and her mother.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Speaking of Aishwarya’s looks at Cannes 2022, the actress looked like an absolute boss-babe in a pink Valentino pantsuit on her first day at the event. She then walked the red carpet in a black ball gown with beautiful, embellished floral sleeves. She also attended the 75th Anniversary Dinner for Loreal Paris in a stunning shimmery pink gown. For the unversed, the blue-eyed beauty of B’Town has been associated with the global cosmetic brand for over two decades now and is also its Global ambassador. For her next look, Aishwarya opted for a Venus-inspired pink-coloured gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Aishwarya Rai’s upcoming projects:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

