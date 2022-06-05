Aishwarya Rai Bachchan charms in a black ethnic outfit, escorts Aaradhya Bachchan out of the airport; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot her. Well, the actress along with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards. A lot of their pictures and videos from the awards have been going viral. Now that the awards are over, celebs are returning to the bay and the recent one to return is Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo look super stylish and elegant as they head out of the airport.

In the pictures, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed in a black coloured salwar kameez. The dress had golden coloured borders all over and the actress looked extremely pretty. She also paired a golden coloured jooti along with her attire, left her hair open and covered her face with a mask. She held her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan close to her as they walked out of the airport. Aaradhya wore a pink coloured tee over her blue denim and carried a backpack. They were snapped as they walked out of the airport.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, recently, Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan made a grand appearance at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The couple also looked absolutely regal in their stunning attires.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It was the remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous! Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. It stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

