Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t understand Abhishek Bachchan when they first met; Here’s why

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony back in 2007. Ever since then, the duo keeps shelling major marriage goals for fans to follow. Speaking of which, in a recent interview Abhishek candidly revealed some interesting details of the first time the couple met each other. Interestingly, according to Jr. Bachchan, his wifey couldn’t understand his accent during their first meeting.

During his recent appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that the couple’s paths crossed each other back in 2000s. At the time, Aishwarya was shooting with Bobby Deol for the film, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. Meanwhile, Abhishek was working with the production team of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Mrityudaata in Switzerland. Since they were at the same location, the stars decided to have dinner together. For those unaware, Abhishek Bachchan grew up in Switzerland as he completed his schooling abroad. Due to this, he had developed a heavy accent back in the days and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t understand the words he uttered.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’”

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya Rai, she is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.

Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

ALSO READ| PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan return home after actress' birthday celebrations