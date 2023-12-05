Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dances with Aaradhya in VIRAL VIDEO; Genelia Deshmukh joins them-WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is frequently seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The doting mother recently caught the internet's attention with a charming video of her and Aaradhya dancing at an event. The delightful mother-daughter duo showcased their close bond on the dance floor, bringing an elegant touch to the occasion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s viral dance video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is frequently seen with her daughter Aaradhya wherever she goes. They recently participated in an event together, and a video capturing the moment is gaining popularity on the internet. The viral video captures Aishwarya looking stunning in a black anarkali, where her grace and elegance stand out. Aaradhya, equally elegant, wore an adorable white outfit matching her mother.

The video gives a peek into the joyful bond between the two, showcasing Aishwarya's dedication to cherishing special moments with her daughter. Later Genelia Deshmukh was also seen joining the mother-daughter duo.

Aaradhya Bachchan heaps praise on mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Earlier, in a video which was circulating on social media, Aaradhya Bachchan, the adorable daughter, was seen expressing admiration for her mother's charitable actions and humanitarian work.

Aaradhya was heard heaping praise on her mother and she said, “My darling, my life… you're living in my life. My mama, well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. We’re celebrating with a meaningful purpose. Like, it's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us. Helping people. And I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible. That's exciting.”

The video ends with Aaradhya taking a bow, and Aishwarya, captivated, can't help but admire her grown-up daughter sharing wise words.

Diving into the work front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent work, she made a powerful return after a four-year hiatus with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, leaving a positive impression on the audience. This was another significant collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she took on the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, playing the character of an antagonist.

