Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing with a crew member on Fanney Khan's song in a BTS Video cannot be missed

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtaking in a golden shimmery outfit as she teaches a step of Mohabbat song from the 2018 film Fanney Khan in a BTS video.

started her career with a few modelling jobs and appearances in several television commercials. She entered the Miss India pageant, in which she came second but then in the year 1994, Rai was crowned Miss World after which she began receiving offers to act in films. Aishwarya made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998 following which she achieved wider success. The film earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills. Jeans was later submitted as India's official entry to the Academy Awards for 1998. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career.

Aishwarya has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan which released in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Ash portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break. Though the movie did not do well at the box office, Aish's look and acting were praised by all. Especially her dancing skills in the song Mohabbat. The actress looked mesmerising in the song as she showed off her cool moves. From her golden shimmery dress to the black one, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress struck a chord in the audience's heart with her breathtaking look. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty.

(Also Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match)

Recently, we came across a BTS video of the actress performing a step from the song with a crew member. Infact, Aishwarya is seen teaching a step of the song to that person. Aish looks pretty donning a golden shimmery outfit with a pair of golden heels with her hair let down. The actress is seen having a gala time in this BTS video. The video starts with Aish teaching a step to the crew member and then she ends up laughing.

For the uninitiated, Mohabbat was composed by Tanishk Bagchi in the melodious voice of Sunidhi Chauhan. Written and directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan was jointly produced by the banners T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. A remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous!, the movie follows Kapoor as the titular character, the middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star. The film was announced in June 2016 with Anil Kapoor playing the lead role; after considering and R. Madhavan among others for the other two starring roles, Rai and Rao were chosen. This was the first time Rajkummar had collaborated with Aishwarya. Fanney Khan was initially scheduled for a worldwide release on 15 June 2018, coinciding with Eid but was postponed. It was released worldwide on 3 August 2018.



Check out the video here:



Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family is in home quarantine and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×