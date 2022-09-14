Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons an all-black outfit as she gets clicked at a dubbing studio; See PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. The actress who won Miss World 1994 pageant has never looked back and went on to become one of the most prominent personalities. It is always a delight and a visual treat for her fans to watch her on the silver screen. The actress has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career.

Just a while ago, Aishwarya was spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city. If speculations are to be believed, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is dubbing for her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. In the photos, Aishwarya donned an all-black outfit as he headed toward her car. The actress chose to cover her face by wearing a mask and also wore a cap to complete her look. Meanwhile, recently, she attended the trailer and music launch of Ponniyin Selvan at The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.