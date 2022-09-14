Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons an all-black outfit as she gets clicked at a dubbing studio; See PICS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will star next in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan.'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. The actress who won Miss World 1994 pageant has never looked back and went on to become one of the most prominent personalities. It is always a delight and a visual treat for her fans to watch her on the silver screen. The actress has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career.
Just a while ago, Aishwarya was spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city. If speculations are to be believed, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is dubbing for her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. In the photos, Aishwarya donned an all-black outfit as he headed toward her car. The actress chose to cover her face by wearing a mask and also wore a cap to complete her look. Meanwhile, recently, she attended the trailer and music launch of Ponniyin Selvan at The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Apart from the actress, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022 and will be available in several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Tamil film is directed by Mani Ratnam, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
Prior to this movie, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress was last seen in the 2018 comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It was the remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous!
