Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops Amitabh Bachchan’s aww-dorable PIC with Aaradhya to mark Big B’s 81st birthday

On October 11th, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday as fans and celebrities flooded social media platforms with heartfelt wishes. A day later, his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to share a picture of him with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a sweet caption. Let's find out more.

Aishwarya Rai shares pic of Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Today, on October 12th, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her Instagram. The Guru actress captioned it, "(red heart emoji) always god blesssss". The picture seems to be taken on Big B's birthday which was on October 11th.

Check out her post!

Amitabh Bachchan interacted with fans on his birthday

On the night of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan was seen waving at his fans who were gathered in large numbers outside Jalsa in Mumbai. Aish, Aaradhya and Navya Nanda Naveli on the other hand, were seen standing at the main gate of their residence. Aish did a video call to Abhishek Bachchan to show him this special moment. Jr Bachchan is away from home for a shoot but he did not want to miss this moment.

Big B later took to social media to express his gratitude towards his fans for the b'day wishes. He wrote: "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude"

Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek on the work front

The megastar is currently busy shooting for the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, starring Abhishek and Saiyami Kher. He will be next seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath which will be released on October 20. Apart from that, he will also appear in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical action film Ponniyin Selvan: II. Abhishek's last release was the sports drama, Ghoomer.

