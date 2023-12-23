Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops throwback PICS of her parents on wedding anniversary; pens heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite active on her social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and whenever she posts something, fans pour in lovely messages in the comment section. Now, a while ago, Aishwarya shared two throwback pictures of her parents Vrinda and Krishnaraj Rai to wish them on their wedding anniversary on December 22.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens heartfelt note on parents' wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram account, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared two priceless throwback pictures of her parents Vrinda and Krishnaraj Rai to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

The first picture is from their younger days and the second snap is from recent times before the actress' father passed away. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya wrote, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless."

Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the actress dropped the pictures of her parents, fans were quick enough to react to it. One fan wrote, "you mum and you exactly same." Another commented, "I really wait for your posts everyday." "She definitely owes her features to her mommy. Beautiful couple!" wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts and heart eyes emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier also, in November, the actress penned a heartwarming note on her late father's birth anniversary. She shared three pictures. The first picture showed her daughter Aaradhya with her late father. The second picture offered a glimpse of the actress with her father. In the third one, Aishwarya can be seen posing with her daughter and mother in front of a photo frame of her father.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever Happy Birthday Prayers in remembrance miss you so much."

Recently, Aishwarya was spotted attending her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual school function. She was present with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front, the actress made a strong comeback after four years with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, impressing the audience once again. This project was her notable partnership with the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In the film, she played the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying an antagonist.

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about having 'every day' fights with hubby Abhishek Bachchan