Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is elated to see Aaradhya Bachchan shaking a leg with few dancers in a throwback VIDEO

We have come across a rare throwback video in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happily watches Aaradhya shaking a leg with a few dancers at an event. Check out the video.

enjoys a huge fan following not only in the country but the entire world. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. There is no denying this fact that the Jazbaa actress is aging like fine wine! Aish, as the fans fondly call her made her debut in the world of films back in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar helmed by Mani Ratnam.

The actress has appeared in numerous movies till date most of which have been declared hits. To add to this, her experience in acting is not only limited to Bollywood but also Hollywood and the South film industry. Apart from this, Aishwarya is considered a global icon who serves as an inspiration for many young and aspiring actors. The impeccable and sartorial fashion choices of the actress make her stand out among the crowd and multiple instances prove the same.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya from an event that is a must-watch for all the fans. As one can see, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is quite ecstatic as the little munchkin shakes a leg with a few dancers. Not only that but Aishwarya herself does a few dance steps along with the others. The best moment is when she cheers up Aaradhya as the latter twirls around with one of the dancers. Aishwarya looks stunning as she is seen wearing a light pink salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen wearing a pretty white frock.

Check out the video below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan back in 2007 and both of them are now the doting parents of who was born in 2011. The three of them often make public appearances together and steal the limelight for all the obvious reasons. Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s red carpet appearances are long-awaited by everyone. For instance, the mother-daughter duo stole hearts last year when they made a grand and stylish appearance at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The two of them twinned in yellow outfits thereby grabbing the attention of the onlookers as well as the paparazzi.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek are currently under home quarantine with the rest of their family members in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, Aishwarya and Abhishek also celebrated their wedding anniversary a few days back. The two of them are considered one of the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. They have worked together in multiple movies too that include Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan, Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, and others. While fans were eagerly waiting to see them together again on the big screen, reports came last year that they will soon be featuring in a movie titled Gulab Jamun. However, to everyone’s shock, the couple later opted out of the project even after giving a nod to the script. Do you want to see the power couple together on the big screen once again? Do let us know your opinions in the comments section.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao that was released in 2018. Now, after a long hiatus of one year, she will be collaborating with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The actress-director duo has earlier worked together in many other hit movies. The historical drama is based on a fictional novel of the same name that has been authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles. More details are awaited about the movie that is slated to release next year. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie Manmarziyaan co-starring and Vicky Kaushal that was released in 2018. He now has three movies lined up namely The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas.

(ALSO READ: WATCH: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the stage on fire with an impromptu dance on Dola Re Dola)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×