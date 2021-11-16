Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys sea time with dolphins, gives sneak peek into her Maldivian vacay

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with her family. On Monday, the Hum Dil De Chuke star shared a stunning vacation photo on her social media to give fans a sneak peek of her latest getaway. It appears that the Bollywood diva enjoyed some fun sea time with her daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

In the blurry photo shared by her, Aishwarya captured the amazing aquatic life of the clear blue waters as she enjoyed some oceanic cool oceanic breeze. It is yet unclear if the actress went for a scuba diving or swimming session in the water. But it can be safely said that she is enjoying the time of her life with her family. While sharing the post, Aishwarya used three emoticons to aptly caption the photo.

Take a look at it below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it received umpteen likes in no time. Fans also took to her comment section to shower a barrage of compliments for the star. While a user said, “Aishwarya, you are the gift that keeps on giving!!! I love you!!!”, another wrote, “enjoy sis”. A slew of fans were also happy to see their favourite actor being active on social media.

This comes just weeks after the family enjoyed some quality time in Paris. During their previous vacation, the Bachchan trio garnered umpteen attention from fans. Be it turning heads with their stylish ensembles to enjoying the stunning view of Eiffel Tower, Aishwarya Rai’s Paris outing sent social media abuzz. Moreover, Abhishek also shared a beautiful clip of lit-up Eiffel Tower while the melodious track La Vie En Rose played in the background.

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

