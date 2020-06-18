Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief as she pens a heartwarming note for Sushant Singh Rajput; See post

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and his last theatrical release was Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the nation when on the morning June 14, 2020, the news of his demise broke the internet. Yes, the Kedarnath actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence, and soon after, Bollywood stars, political personalities, and sports stars took to social media to express a sense of grief and mourn the actor’s demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , to and others, everyone mourned Sushant’s untimely demise, and today, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Sushant and family. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Rest In Peace Sushant…Prayers and Strength to your family and loved ones..”

Soon after his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family reached Mumbai from Patna to attend the actor’s last rites, and besides family, , Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others were snapped at the last rites of the Kai Po Che actor. Also, Sushant’s demise has sparked a debate on Nepotism as his die-hard fans feel that the actor claimed his life because he wasn’t given due credit in the industry. Also, it was being reported that post the success of Chhichhore, Sushant lost 7 films in the last 6 months. Politician Sanjay Nirupam expressed his thoughts over the ruthlessness in Bollywood as he wrote, “छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! #RIPSushant.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and next, he was seen in films such as Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and others

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's stylist reveals the actor was indebted to ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×