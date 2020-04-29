Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends condolence to Irrfan Khan's family on his demise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan writes an emotional note on Irrfan Khan's demise and prays for his family's strength.

has written a note for Irrfan Khan on her Instagram story and has extended condolence to the actor's family on his demise. The 53-year-old actor had been suffering from cancer for over two years and finally succumbed to the disease today morning at Kokilaben hospital after being diagnosed with a colon infection. Many actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , , and others have expressed their sorrow at the news of Irrfan Khan's demise.

The entire Bollywood fraternity woke up to the sad news today. The news of Irrfan Khan's untimely death has struck many B-Town actors with grief. Like many others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too penned down a note in the remembrance of the great actor and wrote, "Heartbreaking news. So saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Irrfan... the brightest, most genuine, humble, kind and eventually the bravest soul. May he rest in peace."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also prayed to God to give strength to Irrfan's family for their loss. "God bless much love and strength to Sutapa, Babil, Ayan and his loved ones at this very difficult time," Aishwarya wrote.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred with Irrfan Khan in 2015 film Jazbaa where she was seen as a prominent criminal lawyer whereas Irrfan played the role of a Police Inspector helping her rescue her kidnapped daughter from the clutches of the goons hired by a powerful politician family in order to aid their negotiation with her and win the case.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan & more are heartbroken over the actor's demise

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×