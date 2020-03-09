Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends her heartfelt wishes on Holi; Shares an adorable PHOTO with daughter Aaradhya

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wished everyone on the occasion of Holi through the medium of her Instagram handle. She has also shared an adorable picture with daughter Aaradhya.

The very gorgeous is considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses of the Hindi film industry and enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Although the pretty actress has not been seen in any movie for a long period, she still manages to rule the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant acting prowess and utter beauty. She is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and they are the dotting parents of a daughter, Aaradhya.

As we speak of this, Aishwarya has taken to her Instagram handle and wished everyone on the occasion of Holi. Here’s what she writes, “Happy Holi to all. Love n light.” The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has shared an adorable picture with daughter Aaradhya too and we are all hearts for the same! The little munchkin looks pretty in a pink frock. Aishwarya has shared yet another picture that showcases the ritual of Holika Dahan.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post below:

The rest of the Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan are, however, missing from the scene. On the professional front, Aishwarya will be collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam again in Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil historical drama also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Trisha in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to be released next year.

(ALSO READ: When Sonam Kapoor took a massive dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by calling her 'aunty')

Credits :Instagram

Read More