Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets clicked outside Jalsa on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday; Fans rejoice

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80th birthday today and it's being celebrated like a festival in the country. His fans have gathered outside his Juhu house to wish him on his big day. A lot of them are standing outside his residence since last night. Big B was also seen addressing his fans on Monday night and thanked them for the sweet wishes. On the occasion of his special day, his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted outside their house on Tuesday at noon.

Aishwarya was seen exiting her Juhu house in her car. In no time, her car was surrounded by a sea of fans who were waiting to see a glimpse of the legendary actor. It was surely a treat for them as they got to see Aishwarya before seeing the birthday boy. In the video, it can be seen that Big B's fans started playing music after Aishwarya's car exited the gate. She even smiled at them before her car zoomed off. Have a look:

Aishwarya is yet to share her birthday wishes for the Goodbye actor on social media, but Abhishek Bachchan posted a heartfelt note for his daddy cool.

Abhishek Bachchan's Emotional Birthday Wish

He took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In his post, he was very emotional while giving a surprise to his dad and celebrating his birthday on the sets. He wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father." Have a look: