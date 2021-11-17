Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of Aaradhya’s 10th birthday celebration: You are the reason I breathe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a doting mother to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and she has proved it time and again. Interestingly, the blue eyed beauty has flown to the Maldives with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya of late to celebrate the Bachchan princess’ birthday. And while the Bachchans are having fun in the tropical paradise, Aishwarya took the social media by a storm as she gave a glimpse of Aaradhya’s birthday celebration who had turned 10 today and it is all about love and smiles.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared some beautiful pics with the birthday girl from the celebrations. The first pic was a perfect family click wherein Aaradhya was posing with Abhishek and Aishwarya. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a black saree, Abhishek twinned with Aaradhya in pink. The other two pics had the Bachchan princess posing with her birthday cake and a big bouquet and looked adorable in her pink coloured dress. Aishwarya captioned the post as, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY”.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post for Aaradhya’s birthday:

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl from her birthday party wherein she was seen posing in front of a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Aaradhya”. He captioned the pic as, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and God bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

