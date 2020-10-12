Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration; Aaradhya wishes her Dadaji

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on October 11, 2020. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now shared some pictures from the celebration on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehanshah of Bollywood, turned a year older on October 11, 2020. Fans and loved ones alike have showered wishes on the superstar through social media. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Sanjay Dutt, , , , , and others have sent heartfelt wishes to him on the special occasion. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, also wished him by sharing a monochrome throwback photo. Now, Big B’s daughter-in-law, has something important to share!

Yes, you heard it right! The actress has shared a few pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration that are worth a glimpse. The first picture is of Big B lovingly hugging his granddaughter Aaradhya. She has also penned a sweet wish for him that reads, “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJII.” The Brahmastra actor poses with both Aishwarya and Aaradhya in the second picture which also includes a combined wish from the mother-daughter duo’s side.

Check out the pictures below:

The best part is that the entire family is seen twinning in off-white outfits as they pose for the pictures. However, Abhishek Bachchan and are missing from the scene. Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy with the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 that began airing from September 28, 2020. Apart from that, he has a couple of projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre. He will also be seen in the South movie that is tentatively titled Prabhas 21. The actor will make his Tamil debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

