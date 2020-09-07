  1. Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse into daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Teacher’s Day celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares an update on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s activities on Teacher’s Day. See what she posted inside.
29544 reads Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse into daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Teacher's Day celebrations
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and how! The actress and style icon recently shared a picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrating Teacher’s day at home. In the picture Aish posted, Aaradhya was seen wearing a white polo neck t-shirt with blue stripes, and holding up a handmade Teacher’s day card. 

 

The card made by Aish’s mini-me Aaradhya read: “Thank you and love you my dearest,” as the heading, followed by a detailed meaning of the word “teachers.” The card also mentioned “Happy Teacher’s Day. Love You” towards the end. While sharing the picture, Aishwarya used a bunch of loving emojis as a caption. You can see Aaradhya’s colourful masterpiece below. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In case you missed it, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, along with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive with COVID-19. The mother-daughter duo was admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai a few days back where Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were already undergoing treatment for Coronavirus. They had been diagnosed with COVID-19 about in mid July and had informed everyone about it on social media.

 

As she was discharged in July end, Aishwarya penned a note of gratitude for everyone who prayed for her family. She wrote, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted... GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too.”

 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Too cute ❤️❤️❤️

